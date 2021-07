Students in the Summer Education Research Program (SERP) will present their culminating research presentations on Thursday, July 29, via Zoom. SERP is a 10-week summer research opportunity, sponsored by the UW–Madison School of Education and Graduate School, that provides traditionally underrepresented undergraduate students the opportunity to engage in independent research. Each student is mentored by a School of Education faculty member or research associate in their area of interest, and receives a competitive stipend.