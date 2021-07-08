BRITSH OPEN '21: Facts and figures for Royal St. George's
SANDWICH, England (AP) — Here's a quick look at the British Open. It's the 149th edition of golf's oldest championship. It will be played at Royal St. George's, the first links in England to host the British Open. The Open was canceled because of the pandemic last year. Shane Lowry is the defending champion. Darren Clarke won the last time the tournament was at Royal St. George's in 2011. In a twist, golf has never had its four major champions come from four continents in the same year. This year's majors have gone to Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Phil Mickelson (U.S.) and Jon Rahm (Spain).www.wcn247.com
