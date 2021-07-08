Cancel
Dog dad Pete Davidson says pup Mabel is 'great' at reducing anxiety

By Joe Cingrana
“I got a dog,” Davidson said regarding the Havanese named Mabel he welcomed into his life and home, adding that she has been “great” for his anxiety – especially every time he walks in the door to her waiting eagerly for his return.

