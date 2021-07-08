Camp Agape planned for July 26-30 at Bethel Outdoors

Steubenville native Janese Boston of Living Proof Chef Service in Columbus grew up in the South End and overcame difficult circumstances as a child to become a master chef in Columbus, explained Bobbyjon Bauman, director of the Sycamore Youth Center at 301 N. Fourth St., Steubenville, which will host a three-day international-themed cooking camp led by Boston, pictured with Bauman when she presented a cooking class at the center in February. The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2-4 at the center and can accommodate up to 40 students in grades five through 12. Each participant will receive an apron and a gift bag. “Generous benefactors have covered the cost of this event so it is free on a first-come, first-served basis for area youth,” Bauman said. To sign up, e-mail bobbyjonbauman@gmail.com with the child’s name and grade in school. For information, call or text Bauman at (608) 556-3068.