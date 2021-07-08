Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Camp Agape planned for July 26-30 at Bethel Outdoors

By Brenda Ruggiero STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND — Camp Agape will be held at a new location this year at Bethel Outdoors, 1300 Broadford Road, Oakland. The camp is planned for July 26-30 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. A special kickoff evening event, “Magical Night with Mr. Jeff,” will be hosted by Bethel...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Bethel Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Frederick News-Post

Outdoor Notes — July 10

Local father/daughter fishing team to debut in bass tournament. Christopher Von Garrel, of Frederick, along with his lifelong fishing buddy and 20-year-old daughter Caitlin Gibson, from Columbia, will fish on the Potomac River next weekend as part of the 250-team tournament field, amateur-only Bass Pro Shops Open qualifying event at National Harbor on July 17. Christopher, who is deaf, is a passionate angler and member of the deaf fishing club. The duo will be fishing for their cut of the $4.3 million guaranteed purse value and chance to qualify for the National Championship and ultimate $1 million prize. While the anglers are on the water, the public can participate in free activities for kids, live music, a Bass Pro Shops pop-up shop, visit boat and ATV displays, and see the awards ceremony. Admission is free, and activities begin at 10 a.m. at 165 Waterfront St., National Harbor.
Lifestylehooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Alabama Wildlife Center hosts summer camp July 26-30

The Alabama Wildlife Center at Oak Mountain State Park will host its summer camp July 26-30. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. "Campers will enjoy a fun-filled week at the Alabama Wildlife Center in beautiful Oak Mountain State Park," Alabama Wildlife Center Executive Director Doug Adair said. "They will have special rare opportunities, like helping to feed and care for the hawks, owls, and vultures at AWC's Treetop Nature Trail.
magnoliareporter.com

Rotary Club will host COVID-19 clinic at Bethel Church on July 23

The Rotary Club of Magnolia will partner with the Columbia County Ambulance Service to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 23. The clinic will be at Bethel Church, 131 Bethel Road in Magnolia. Potential vaccine recipients are asked to pre-fill medical information forms....
ourherald.com

Bethel Recreation Center Plans Many Events

After a very quiet last year, the Bethel Recreation Center is abuzz with activity this summer with programs and fundraisers for everyone. With a complete lifeguard staff, the pool is open to the public Monday-Saturdays, with swim lessons and Open Swim. Family Fun Fridays will happen throughout the summer, so be sure to check the Bethel VT Recreation Facility Facebook […]
hometownsource.com

East Bethel Booster Day July 17

The annual East Bethel Booster Day celebration will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Booster Park West, 22266 Palisade St. NE, East Bethel. This year’s event is scaled down, but next year’s event will be back to normal. The celebration will have live music, a petting zoo,...
newsdakota.com

Historic Courthouse Plans Outdoor Concert July 24th

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Historic 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse is the state’s oldest courthouse. Site Supervisor Steve Reidburn says inside, renovations continue to bring new and exciting sights and sounds to the visiting public. One of the new ways they get people involved in the history is their new hands-on exhibit that was unveiled last summer.
shipnc.com

OUTDOORS: Winter camping in the SW, and the drought

Did you notice the news story about the western drought and fires? I noticed the part of the story about the Colorado River that flows through the Grand Canyon. The article said guides on Lake Mead were having a difficult time launching their boats because of the severe drop in water levels.
Ocean City, WANisqually Valley News

Outdoors Column: The Misadventures of Camping Without a Fire

That’s the question that ruled my wife’s thoughts after I raced home after work on a recent Friday with news that I was sure she didn’t want to hear. Margaret’s favorite part of camping is sitting around the fire, staying up late, enjoying the company of her family, maybe roasting a marshmallow, but ultimately losing herself in the hypnotic dance of the flames.
Sheridan Press

VBS Destination Dig scheduled for July 26-30

SHERIDAN — The Rock Church of the Bighorns will host its Vacation Bible School “Destination Dig” for children ages 5 years old through sixth grade from 9-11:45 a.m. July 26-30. Participants will discover real-life archaeological finds that will help them uncover the truth about Jesus, according to an informational flyer. Children will make crafts, play fun games, enjoy snacks, sing songs and learn about missions.
Hobbiesthemanual.com

The 8 Best Fire Starters for Camping Outdoors

There are at least a dozen skills that every many should master in his lifetime: Changing a tire, tying a tie, crafting the perfect Old Fashioned — you get the gist. We count building a fire among them. It’s an essential part of every great weekend camping experience and potentially life-saving in a survival situation. There’s no shame in using a purpose-built tool to help get you started. Thankfully, we’ve done most of the legwork for you by shopping the best fire starters for camping and even at home.
foxbangor.com

Girls break barriers at new outdoor summer camp

MILBRIDGE — Girls are breaking barriers at a new outdoor summer camp in Milbridge. It’s not a normal summer camp. “We learned about nature, we learned about some of the plants in the garden, and how to be naturalists,” said camper Autumn Peterson. OWLette, which stands for Outdoor Women Lead...
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Outdoor Movie Nites returns starting July 30

After missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is bringing back the Outdoor Movie Nites for the 16th year. The first movie is scheduled for Friday, July 30 at Frances Anderson Center Playfields, 700 Main St. The second movie is scheduled...
times-georgian.com

Shiloh UMC plans 155th Annual Camp Meeting, July 21-25

Like many activities and events that were either forced to cancel or alter their format in 2020, Shiloh United Methodist Church’s 154th annual camp meeting had to be viewed virtually last July. However, the 155th Camp Meeting will be held live and in-person when the storied gathering at the arbor...
LifestyleGreenfield Daily Reporter

Kids enjoy a week outdoors at Nameless Creek Camp

Children enjoyed daily adventures last week at the annual Plug Into Nature day camp at Nameless Creek Camp, 2675 S. County Road 600E. More than 60 youngsters — some of whom were using hammers for the first time — built bird houses. They also were able to go fishing in the camp’s pond and learned about the outdoors during nature walks, among other activities designed to foster a love of nature.
Steubenville, OHWeirton Daily Times

Cooking camp planned at Sycamore

Steubenville native Janese Boston of Living Proof Chef Service in Columbus grew up in the South End and overcame difficult circumstances as a child to become a master chef in Columbus, explained Bobbyjon Bauman, director of the Sycamore Youth Center at 301 N. Fourth St., Steubenville, which will host a three-day international-themed cooking camp led by Boston, pictured with Bauman when she presented a cooking class at the center in February. The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2-4 at the center and can accommodate up to 40 students in grades five through 12. Each participant will receive an apron and a gift bag. “Generous benefactors have covered the cost of this event so it is free on a first-come, first-served basis for area youth,” Bauman said. To sign up, e-mail bobbyjonbauman@gmail.com with the child’s name and grade in school. For information, call or text Bauman at (608) 556-3068.
wcbi.com

MSU is hosting a camp for kids interested in outdoor recreation

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some youth with an interest in nature are getting a taste of the great outdoors. After a 1 year hiatus, due to COVID, Mississippi State’s Conservation Camp is back. Over 30 6th through 9th graders will get a taste of outdoor recreation like fishing,...
Maine StateWPFO

Popularity of outdoor activities in Maine leads to illegal camping

The popularity of Maine’s outdoors is causing problems for forest rangers. They say in some popular areas, like Baxter State Park, visitors are illegally camping, sometimes in downright dangerous situations. [Fire officials urge safety, inspections after Westbrook deck collapse]. "I found 13 illegal campsites just in one morning on one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy