Camp Agape planned for July 26-30 at Bethel Outdoors

Local father/daughter fishing team to debut in bass tournament. Christopher Von Garrel, of Frederick, along with his lifelong fishing buddy and 20-year-old daughter Caitlin Gibson, from Columbia, will fish on the Potomac River next weekend as part of the 250-team tournament field, amateur-only Bass Pro Shops Open qualifying event at National Harbor on July 17. Christopher, who is deaf, is a passionate angler and member of the deaf fishing club. The duo will be fishing for their cut of the $4.3 million guaranteed purse value and chance to qualify for the National Championship and ultimate $1 million prize. While the anglers are on the water, the public can participate in free activities for kids, live music, a Bass Pro Shops pop-up shop, visit boat and ATV displays, and see the awards ceremony. Admission is free, and activities begin at 10 a.m. at 165 Waterfront St., National Harbor.
