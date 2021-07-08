Gunfire Over Narcotics Arrest Leads to a Man Barricaded in His Newark Home
NEWARK - Around 6 am on Clinton Place in Newark, police trying to execute and narcotics warrant lead to gunfire, and a man barricaded in his home. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement, “A little after 6 a.m., Essex County Task Force was executing a narcotics warrant. Upon entering, shots were fired. We have one person in custody. It's an ongoing scene still right now. A person is barricaded in. I guess we have been here for a few hours and will wait it out until it prayerfully ends with the person turning himself in."www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com
