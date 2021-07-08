Cancel
DMX's cause of death has been revealed

By Mya Abraham
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 13 days ago

It’s been almost two months since 50-year-old Hip-Hip icon, DMX died. A source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office has confirmed his official cause of death.

MusicMic

DMX's cause of death should wake hip-hop up to its substance abuse problem

After nearly three months or mourning, reports have surfaced over the cause of DMX's death being attributed to a cocaine-induced heart attack that effectively cut off circulation to his brain. The details of his death should be yet another wake-up call to hip-hop on its deleterious relationship with drug addiction.
Health ServicesComplex

DMX’s Official Cause of Death Detailed in New Report

DMX’s cause of death has been confirmed in a new report. On Thursday, Victoria Bekiempis reported for Vulture that DMX died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that resulted in a lack of blood circulation to his brain. The report, which cites a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office, added that the cause of death was determined using documentation provided by medical officials and law enforcement authorities. An autopsy was not performed by the medical examiner’s office.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Kim Parker from 'Moesha'? She's 42 Now & Looks Almost the Same as Her Younger Self

Countess Vaughn is famous for portraying Kim Parker's character in "Moesha." Meet the actress, who is now 42 years old, a mother of two, and seems not to have aged a bit. Actress Countess Vaughn was born on August 8, 1978, in Idabel, Oklahoma. She started singing in church at three and continued on that path, which eventually led to her becoming the "Star Search" junior vocalist champion and overall champion at nine.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Tessica Brown, Viral ‘Gorilla Glue Girl,’ Loses Child In Miscarriage

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Tessica Brown, the woman who rose to internet fame after dousing her hair with Gorilla Glue, suffered a miscarriage three months into her pregnancy. The story comes by way of TMZ, and the news outlet says Brown is uncertain if she and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, will attempt to have another child.

