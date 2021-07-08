Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

Bitcoin hashrate picks up pace as miners enjoy a surge in mining profit

By Parth Dubey
cryptopolitan.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin fell by almost 50 percent in the past few weeks from its ATH. Bitcoin hashrate also went down by historical levels amidst the China mining ban. In the first week of July, the Bitcoin mining profitability surged by 31 percent. Back in June, China banned crypto mines, which led...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mines#The Surge#Ath#Chinese#Btc Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Commodities & Future
Country
China
Related
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific To Go Public In $4 Billion Deal As U.S. Crypto Mining Surges Amid China Crackdown

Core Scientific, one of the largest cryptocurrency miners in the United States, announced Wednesday it plans to list on the Nasdaq exchange in a deal that values the four-year-old company at $4.3 billion—the latest sign the nation's growing prominence as a bitcoin mining hub should only rise as longtime market leader China continues cracking down on the space.
New York City, NYNewsChannel 36

The Future of Bitcoin Mining in New York

NEW YORK(WENY)-- As cryptocurrency becomes more and more popular across the globe more and more Bitcoin mining operations continue to pop up throughout the United States. Originally China was the main Bitcoin mining hub but due to the impact it has on the environment, China started to enact regulations and moratoriums. This resulted in mining operations making their way to the United States. According to data from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, the United States is home to 16.85% of the world's average monthly hashrate share. While this percentage is not even close to China’s 46.04%, it is the second-largest mining hub in the world. Because of this, Assemblywomen Anna Kelles wanted to get a step ahead of the game and put regulations on mining operations in New York before it had an irreversible impact on the environment.
MarketsTelegraph

First death from mining Bitcoin

It has been described as the digital world's Gold Rush, a virtual Klondike where all comers can get rich. But despite sitting behind a computer terminal rather than digging in frozen Alaska, prospectors to the craze of "Bitcoin mining" are learning that it too can be a hazardous trade. In...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Novartis posts Q2 profit beat as sales pick up

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Novartis boosted its second-quarter core net income by a fifth, beating market expectations, the Swiss drugmaker reported on Wednesday, as it kept its 2021 guidance. It generated net profit of $3.72 billion while sales in the three months through June rose 14% to $12.96 billion....
Economybitcoin.com

University of Cambridge Bitcoin Mining Map Shows China's Hashrate Dropped to 46%

After the researchers from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) project said that the website’s “Bitcoin Mining Map” had not been updated since April 2020, the map has finally been updated. Current data from the mining map shows the coverage goes all the way up until April 2021, and the estimate of China’s hashrate dominance is much lower than previous estimates.
Marketscryptonews.com

China's Global Bitcoin Hashrate Was On Decline Before Crackdown

It seems that the Great Miner Migration began even before the latest exodus from China. That country’s share of global Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate started declining before the latest government crackdown, while that in other countries has seen an increase, found the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) at Cambridge Judge Business School.
Energy Industrythepaypers.com

Compass partners with Oklo for Bitcoin mining

US-based nuclear power startup Oklo has announced a 20-year commercial partnership with Compass Mining, an online marketplace for Bitcoin mining hardware and hosting. The partners aim to harness clean energy for Compass Mining’s crypto mining operations by introducing advanced nuclear fission to complement fossil fuels and promote the sustainability of energy sources used by miners. Compass currently has a number of mining facilities in locations such as the United States and Canada. According to a Compass representative, the partners aim to shift the energy landscape for cryptocurrency mining.
Commodities & Futurebitcoin.com

Exchange Providers Halt BSV Services as Mining Pool Captures 78% of BSV Network Hashrate

The cryptocurrency community has been discussing the Bitcoinsv network as a mining pool called Taal has well over 51% of the hashrate. Data from the analytical crypto website Coin Dance shows the mining pool Taal commands over 78% of the network’s hashrate during the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the European cold storage provider, Gravity, says it has suspended bitcoinsv trading “due to several large exchanges disabling BSV deposits [and] withdrawals.”
MarketsShareCast

Can Bitcoin Mining Become Unprofitable?

Bitcoin mining allows miners to earn bitcoin from validating transactions on the blockchain. The process is profitable if the bitcoin price exceeds the costs of mining. Due to the recent changes in technology and the introduction of professional bitcoin mining farms with greater computational power, several individual miners are worried that the profitability of bitcoin mining may depreciate in the future.
Marketscryptoslate.com

How to build a profitable industrial-scale Bitcoin mining operation

So you want to build an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining farm, or scale up a smaller operation. Chances are you’re being forced to make the decision, too: Either scale up and become more competitive with other mining operations or have someone else mine for you by outsourcing or pooling — or stop mining altogether.
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Chinese bitcoin miner BIT Mining raises $50 million to move overseas

BIT Mining has raised $50 million less than a month after its 400 megawatts facilities in China were shut down. China’s recent crackdown has had an adverse effect on the stock prices of Chinese bitcoin mining firms listed in the U.S. Publicly traded Chinese bitcoin miner BIT Mining has raised...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC swiftly retraces to $33,000, higher low set?

BTC moved lower overnight. Bitcoin found support around $33,000. Market set for another rally. Bitcoin price analysis indicates bullish momentum forming as a higher low was set overnight around $33,000, and further downside could not be reached. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to rally higher over the next 24 hours and breach above the descending resistance trendline.
MarketsFingerLakes1

Bitcoin mining for beginners: A step-by-step tutorial on how to mine Bitcoins

Is Bitcoin mining something you’re engaging in, but you’re not sure what cryptocurrencies are precise? Then you’ll appreciate our comprehensive guide, which will walk you through the process of mining Bitcoin point by point. Before we begin, here is the best software that will help you in doing secure trading, so go on and register yourself on the Yuan Pay Group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy