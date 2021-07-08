Cancel
14:37 1650 Freestyler Liam Custer Sends Verbal to Stanford’s Class of 2026

By Spencer Penland
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur #3 recruit in his high school class, Custer is already primed to be one of the top milers in the NCAA from day 1. Current photo via Liam Custer. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

