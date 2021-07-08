Cancel
Obituaries

Sylvia ‘Jane’ Eakins

Cover picture for the articleANGIER — Sylvia “Jane” Eakins, 70, passed away Monday at Wake Medical Center in Cary. A native of New Hanover County, she was the daughter of the late Howard Cromartie and Odessa Horrell Cromartie. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 10, at 4 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church,...

ObituariesButler Eagle

Richard Eakin

Who passed away five years ago July 21, 2016. It’s lonesome here without you, and sad in every way. For life is not the same for us, since you were called away. God takes the best for reasons unknown. But gives us memories we are proud to own. I miss...
Stoughton, MAPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Patricia Jane McGann

Patricia Jane McGann, 71, of Stoughton, MA, passed away February 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, MA after a brief illness. Born October 21, 1949, in Newport, RI, she was a daughter of the late John and Rose (Hein) McGann. She was the third child of six. Patty grew up in Newport and was educated in the Newport school system. After graduation, she began her professional life as a licensed Realtor with the Century 21 TREND Agency. She quickly became a popular and top selling agent. Patty earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in social work from Rhode Island College, School of Social Work. She was a founding director and CEO of Lighthouse for Youth, a non-profit residential program for struggling teenagers. During Patty’s tenure as CEO of Lighthouse for Youth the Board of Directors recognized her for her inspirational leadership in improving the lives of teens.
Kalona, IAkciiradio.com

Jane Victorine

A Celebration of Life for Jane Victorine will be held Saturday, July 17th at 3:30p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The service will be available via livestream at the Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home Facebook Page. Inurnment will follow at the Nutmeg Cemetery north of Richmond. There will be an open house Hawaiian-style meal and fellowship from 5-7p.m. at the English River Chapel, 1370 Highway 1 Kalona. Remembrances may be made in the form of contributions to the donors favorite charity in her name.
Newton Grove, NCMy Daily Record.com

Willie Ray Davis, 79

Willie Ray Davis, 79, of the Grantham community died Monday, July 12, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. Arrangements by West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove.
Deweyville, TXkogt.com

Sandra Jane Stansbury Blakeney

Sandra Jane Stansbury Blakeney, a life-long resident of Deweyville, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021, due to complications from liver cancer. Born November 21, 1946 in Orange, Texas to Howard Irvin Stansbury and Mable Adrain Trahan, she was the second of five children. Sandra graduated from Deweyville High School in 1965. She married her high school sweetheart, Billy Duane Blakeney, son of Robert Ernest Blakeney and Wilma Elizabeth Greene, on January 14, 1967. Married for almost 52 years in this life, they were the proud parents of five children. Sandra was a devoted wife and loving mother, dedicating her life to raising, caring for and supporting her family. She believed strongly in the value of education and the central role of schools in the community. She volunteered countless hours in the classroom, served in PTO leadership and worked with the band booster club. She also served on the Deweyville ISD School Board for 25 consecutive years. She was very active in her faith, having joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1978, and serving in various teaching and leadership roles. Sandra was an adoring grandmother and enjoyed baking treats and sewing for her grandchildren. She loved creating beautiful, intricate quilts and baby blankets, and was known for her delicious whole wheat bread and blueberry muffins. She was a humble example of Christian service, always willing to lend a helping hand to care for others.
YogaCynthiana Democrat

Grace Notes

This past week at church we had a guest speaker — who gave us homework. Often when pastors give homework it’s something like “Go home and practice the 10 commandments until you get them right,” or some form of “Try to be a better person.”. Pastors are good at laying...

