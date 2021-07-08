Sylvia ‘Jane’ Eakins

Sandra Jane Stansbury Blakeney, a life-long resident of Deweyville, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021, due to complications from liver cancer. Born November 21, 1946 in Orange, Texas to Howard Irvin Stansbury and Mable Adrain Trahan, she was the second of five children. Sandra graduated from Deweyville High School in 1965. She married her high school sweetheart, Billy Duane Blakeney, son of Robert Ernest Blakeney and Wilma Elizabeth Greene, on January 14, 1967. Married for almost 52 years in this life, they were the proud parents of five children. Sandra was a devoted wife and loving mother, dedicating her life to raising, caring for and supporting her family. She believed strongly in the value of education and the central role of schools in the community. She volunteered countless hours in the classroom, served in PTO leadership and worked with the band booster club. She also served on the Deweyville ISD School Board for 25 consecutive years. She was very active in her faith, having joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1978, and serving in various teaching and leadership roles. Sandra was an adoring grandmother and enjoyed baking treats and sewing for her grandchildren. She loved creating beautiful, intricate quilts and baby blankets, and was known for her delicious whole wheat bread and blueberry muffins. She was a humble example of Christian service, always willing to lend a helping hand to care for others.