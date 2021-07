Since the first of July, Josh Heupel's Tennessee program has added four commitments in the 2022 recruiting class, including the most recent addition of 2022 offensive lineman Maurice 'Mo' Clipper yesterday. The Vols are building on the momentum from an impressive month of official visits in June, and they will look to add more players to the class in the coming weeks and months. We take a look at the possibilities of who could be next to join Tennessee's 2022 recruiting class.