If you're anti-leggings or simply refuse to wear them outside of the house, we have all the pant alternatives that will offer just as much comfort to you while you're traveling as leggings claim to. On the flip side, if you were convinced leggings were the only pant option available to you for your upcoming travel outfits, we have got a treat for you. We have assembled a list of comfortable pant styles that will ensure you have the most stylish and cozy travel experience ever. In this case, you really can have your cake and eat it, too.