Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Sweetest Dog Found Shaking In A Ditch | The Dodo Faith = Restored

myheraldreview.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMica was found shaking in a ditch. After being rescued, she was adopted by the perfect family. Now her new name is Ewa and she loves to steal her family's shoes ❤

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Faith#Dodo#Shoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsGwinnett Daily Post

Sheep Jumps When He Hears His Dog Bestie's Name | The Dodo Odd Couples

Rescued sheep learns to play tag with his new dog best friend. Keep up with Franklin and Tokoda by checking out Open Barn Sanctuary on Instagram: http://thedo.do/the_open_barn, and Facebook: http://thedo.do/openbarnsanctuary. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a...
Foxfire, NCpilot.com

Found Dogs, Two Dogs Yellow Mix Breed in Foxfire

Additional Comments We just took the dog we found yesterday afternoon outside to go to the bathroom and ANOTHER dog appeared. It was obvious they were family. The second one is also female, seems to be younger, and has white markings on her head. They are both SO sweet and are obviously well cared for pets.
Petsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Little Boy Can't Go To Bed Without Hugging His Favorite Dog | The Dodo

Little kid and his dog do everything together every day ❤️. Keep up with Elvis on Instagram: https://thedo.do/elvisbatzthelab, and TikTok: https://thedo.do/elvis_batz_thelab. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

We Hired My Mom as Nanny to Cut Costs and It Didn't Turn Out as Expected

A few years ago, I found myself with a three-year-old, a two-year-old, a newborn, and a husband who worked very long hours. I was in over my head, and I needed some help. Big time. So, we weighed our options—financially and practically—and ultimately asked my mom to move in with us as a full-time nanny. But things didn't quite go as I planned.
Lansing, MIWLNS

UPDATE: Dog found in garbage is recovering

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This story shows the worst in people… but also the best. “I don’t know how she survived that journey but without a doubt had she not been discovered at that point. she would have had a terrible fate” says Julia Willson, CEO of the Capital City Humane Society.
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?

Comments / 0

Community Policy