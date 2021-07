Back to school deals are starting to trickle down from retailers and manufacturers and soon, you’ll be able to find a great deal on just about any Chromebook of your choice. Even now, you can find some respectable deals on new Chromebooks ranging from the most basic to premium that can save you as much as $200. That’s all fine and well but today, I’ve got a deal that can save you as much as $560 on one of the most premium and perfectly designed Chromebooks ever to come to market.