What I Cook When I Don't Want to Cook Anything

This story is a component of the feature “Seasons of Preserves: Stone Fruit,” which is part of a four-part series on preserving fruit at home called “L.A. in a Jar.”. Don’t worry: Making jam does not equal having to can it. Once your jam is done, you can simply store it in the refrigerator for a long time and not worry about it spoiling. I pour it into small jars, cover them with lids and let them cool to room temperature. Once the jam cools, you’ll be able to see its final texture. If it’s too loose, you can always cook it more or simply refrigerate it, which will firm it too. If it’s too firm-set, you can loosen it with a spoonful of hot water until it’s the consistency you like. Jam-making, after all, is a controlled evaporation of water, so if you accidentally take too much out, you can always add a little back in.