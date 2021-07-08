Exbibyte frenzy: How mining for Chia crypto turned me into a storage junkie

For the last few years, I've had a group of friends who tried to convince me to start mining Ethereum. I have access to a few gaming computers and the required GPUs to mine to make a passive income. I resisted for as long as I could, only because it seemed like a somewhat intimidating project to tackle. I eventually gave in and have been mining Ethereum off and on for the last six months or so, learning as I go -- both about the different mining pools and the coming changes to Ethereum but also about crypto as a whole.