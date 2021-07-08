Cancel
POTUS

No-one should be under any illusion about the consequences of the Afghanistan withdrawal

By Telegraph View
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Boris Johnson brought down the final curtain yesterday on the most protracted overseas British military deployment of modern times. He said almost all Armed Services personnel have now left Afghanistan with just a small detachment left to help train local forces. The denouement took place with little fanfare, just a flag-lowering ceremony on June 24 without a media presence for security reasons. Over the 20 years, 150,000 served there and 457 died.

