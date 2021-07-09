A century of Oregon painters

THIS CORNER OF THE VAST ARTSWATCH CULTURAL COMPLEX has moved its desk north for a few days to the Olympic Peninsula – to Port Angeles, the seaport on the strait, where you can amble out The Hook and look in one direction across the waters at the hills and lights of Canada and the passing crawl of tankers and freighters heading for Seattle and Tacoma and Vancouver, and back the other direction at the spike of Hurricane Ridge, where the winds blow wild and the ravens roost, swooping close now and again to nab a stray sandwich crumb or three. This is what’s loosely called a vacation – I’ve even browsed a while in the excellent downtown bookstore Port Book and News, picking up an old Ivan Doig and an Agatha Christie I haven’t read since the receding depths of a previous century – but the desk, in the form of my laptop computer and the oddment of information it brings with it, has come with me.