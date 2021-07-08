These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in June
The 10 largest Manhattan real estate loans recorded in June totaled $4.5 billion — the largest sum since June 2019 and almost as much as the previous three months combined. Most of that total came from a single massive deal — SL Green’s $3 billion refinancing of One Vanderbilt, which was the largest single-property commercial mortgage backed security loan ever. CMBS refinancings for office buildings have now topped Manhattan’s loan rankings for eight of the past 10 months.therealdeal.com
