The narrative of Conor McGregor’s latest loss – due to doctor’s stoppage in the main event of UFC 264’s trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier – hasn’t been so much about the fact that he was beaten, as it is the way he let himself be beat. McGregor may have gotten pummeled on the mat for the better part of a round, his leg may have snapped in two like a dried twig, but for many, the moment he really lost was when he sat on the canvas, after the fight was over, screaming death threats at his opponent from across the Octagon.