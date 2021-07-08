Medford Public Library named 2021 EBSCO Solar Grant Winner

EBSCO Information Services selected its four 2021 EBSCO Solar Grant Winners. Hazel Park District Library in Hazel Park, Michigan; Medford Public Library in Medford; College of Menominee Nation in Keshena, Wisconsin; and the Virgin Islands Montessori School in St, Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, will each receive an EBSCO Solar Grant to pay for the installation of a solar array. The grants offset the cost of installing solar panels and allow the libraries to reduce their electricity expenditures.