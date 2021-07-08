Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Minor flooding may develop. Do not drive into water covering the roadway. Turn around don`t drown. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in State College PA. Target Area: Adams; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; York STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF YORK...FRANKLIN LEBANON...JUNIATA...HUNTINGDON...DAUPHIN...SNYDER...COLUMBIA PERRY...LANCASTER...FULTON...NORTHUMBERLAND...ADAMS...CUMBERLAND AND SCHUYLKILL COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 435 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the northern, leading edge of numerous strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Snyders to near Pine Grove to near Fort Indiantown Gap to near Dehart Dam to Walnut Bottom to near St. Thomas. Movement was north at 35 mph. Torrential rain is expected. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Lebanon, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Pottsville, Hershey, Ephrata, Colonial Park, Weigelstown, Elizabethtown, Waynesboro, Columbia, Progress, Lititz, Mechanicsburg and Middletown.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
City
Huntingdon, PA
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
County
Franklin County, PA
County
Snyder County, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
County
Huntingdon County, PA
County
Juniata County, PA
City
Middletown, PA
City
Elizabethtown, PA
County
Adams County, PA
County
Columbia County, PA
City
Waynesboro, PA
County
Cumberland County, PA
County
Fulton County, PA
County
Schuylkill County, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
County
York County, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Pine Grove, PA
City
Hershey, PA
City
Hanover, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
County
Perry County, PA
City
Franklin, PA
City
Franklin Township, PA
City
Columbia, PA
City
Ephrata, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#State College Pa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy