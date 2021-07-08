Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Minor flooding may develop. Do not drive into water covering the roadway. Turn around don`t drown. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in State College PA. Target Area: Adams; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; York STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF YORK...FRANKLIN LEBANON...JUNIATA...HUNTINGDON...DAUPHIN...SNYDER...COLUMBIA PERRY...LANCASTER...FULTON...NORTHUMBERLAND...ADAMS...CUMBERLAND AND SCHUYLKILL COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 435 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the northern, leading edge of numerous strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Snyders to near Pine Grove to near Fort Indiantown Gap to near Dehart Dam to Walnut Bottom to near St. Thomas. Movement was north at 35 mph. Torrential rain is expected. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Lebanon, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Pottsville, Hershey, Ephrata, Colonial Park, Weigelstown, Elizabethtown, Waynesboro, Columbia, Progress, Lititz, Mechanicsburg and Middletown.