Brazil vs. Argentina: Copa America final 2021 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

It's finally time for the United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) to take the Olympics stage and possibly make history along the way, but things won't be as easy as they hoped. Starting off in the so-called "group of death," the USWNT is facing Sweden in their first match, the very team that caused the United States's big loss back in the 2016 Rio Olympics quarterfinals. Plus, with the possibility of the U.S. becoming the first team to win back-to-back World Cup and Olympic titles, the pressure is certainly on.