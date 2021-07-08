HPU adds five area Say Yes scholars

HIGH POINT — Five Guilford County Schools graduates, including three local students, have been awarded Say Yes Scholarships that will cover tuition, fees and books at High Point University beginning this fall.

High Point University and Say Yes Guilford announced the scholarships Wednesday.

The three from High Point-area schools are:

• Destiny Mathis, T. Wingate Andrews High School: She watched her Nana then her mother battle and beat cancer, and now plans to be the first in the family to go to college and work as a physical therapist, supporting her mom the way her mother always supported her.

• Toheed Zaman, High Point Central: Zaman’s mother left Pakistan to secure the best education for her four daughters. Zaman plans to study medicine and become a surgeon.

• Jenny Aguirre, Ragsdale High School: Aguirre hopes to help those experiencing homelessness during her time at HPU and after graduation.

The other two Say Yes scholars are Trinity De Risio, a Northwest Guilford graduate and first-generation college student who plans to major in neuroscience, and Christian Taylor, a Grimsley High School grad and aspiring video-game developer.

Each student also will join the Bonner Leader Program at HPU.

HPU partners with Say Yes Guilford to provide five scholarships for full tuition and fees available to qualifying students with a family income below $75,000. There are also five $5,000 Say Yes Choice Grants available to qualifying students with a family income above $75,000.

Since partnering with Say Yes Guilford, HPU has committed nearly $3.6 million to First Generation and Say Yes Scholars. Two of the scholarships each year are dedicated to students who will be the first generation in their family to go to college.

Since its inception, Say Yes Guilford has awarded more than $11.1 million to Guilford County Schools graduates and provided another $25.9 million to students attending more than 100 private colleges and universities for a total impact of more than $37 million.