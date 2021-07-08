Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

HPU adds five area Say Yes scholars

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBfyw_0arLGHI400

HIGH POINT — Five Guilford County Schools graduates, including three local students, have been awarded Say Yes Scholarships that will cover tuition, fees and books at High Point University beginning this fall.

High Point University and Say Yes Guilford announced the scholarships Wednesday.

The three from High Point-area schools are:

• Destiny Mathis, T. Wingate Andrews High School: She watched her Nana then her mother battle and beat cancer, and now plans to be the first in the family to go to college and work as a physical therapist, supporting her mom the way her mother always supported her.

• Toheed Zaman, High Point Central: Zaman’s mother left Pakistan to secure the best education for her four daughters. Zaman plans to study medicine and become a surgeon.

• Jenny Aguirre, Ragsdale High School: Aguirre hopes to help those experiencing homelessness during her time at HPU and after graduation.

The other two Say Yes scholars are Trinity De Risio, a Northwest Guilford graduate and first-generation college student who plans to major in neuroscience, and Christian Taylor, a Grimsley High School grad and aspiring video-game developer.

Each student also will join the Bonner Leader Program at HPU.

HPU partners with Say Yes Guilford to provide five scholarships for full tuition and fees available to qualifying students with a family income below $75,000. There are also five $5,000 Say Yes Choice Grants available to qualifying students with a family income above $75,000.

Since partnering with Say Yes Guilford, HPU has committed nearly $3.6 million to First Generation and Say Yes Scholars. Two of the scholarships each year are dedicated to students who will be the first generation in their family to go to college.

Since its inception, Say Yes Guilford has awarded more than $11.1 million to Guilford County Schools graduates and provided another $25.9 million to students attending more than 100 private colleges and universities for a total impact of more than $37 million.

Comments / 0

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
196
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
Guilford County, NC
Education
High Point, NC
Education
County
Guilford County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point University#College Student#Homelessness#Hpu#High Point Central#Ragsdale High School#Trinity De Risio#Grimsley High School#The Bonner Leader Program#Guilford County Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Homeless
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi says GOP antics won't stop Jan. 6 panel's work

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said the panel looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “will not let" GOP "antics stand in the way” of the investigation, offering her first detailed remarks on her rejection of two Republican lawmakers for the committee. “It's my responsibility as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Merkel defends U.S. Nord Stream 2 deal as Ukraine cries foul

BERLIN/KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended a deal with the United States that allows the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to proceed as a pragmatic compromise, but Ukraine said it was too weak to ensure Russia behaves the way Kyiv and the West want.

Comments / 0

Community Policy