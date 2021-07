The Bootleg fire is the largest in the country and is just one of dozens of large wildfires burning out West. As of Wednesday evening, the Bootleg fire had merged with the nearby Log fire and was scorching almost 400,000 acres in southern Oregon. It's been burning for 16 days in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, approximately 11 miles northeast of Sprague River. Fire officials said Wednesday that the fire likely started as a result of a lightning strike.