Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sony posts and deletes ad featuring an upside-down PS5

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PS5 is a strange-looking console, and its curved edges can make it difficult to know exactly which way the console should sit when it’s laid down flat. In the significant majority of Sony’s marketing, when the console is shown on its side, the disc drive is on the bottom. But rather hilariously, it seems that even Sony can get confused about which way it’s supposed to go, as it released a video on its main Twitter account showing the console lying down with the disc drive on top (via Kotaku).

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Marketing
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Surprises PS4 Players With Special Freebie

PlayStation is celebrating Pride Month, and included in these celebrations are a couple of freebies all PS4 users will be able to take advantage of. What does this mean? Well, it means that for Pride 2021, all PS4 users will be able to download a special PlayStation Pride 2021 wallpaper theme. Unfortunately, there's no alternative freebie for PS5 users, who can't use themes because the console doesn't support the feature, at least not yet.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Sony Pulls PlayStation 5 Ad That Showed Console Upside Down

Setting up a new console can be tricky, especially if that console is supposed to be set up horizontally–and the supposed top is the only flat surface the whole device has to offer. Since the PS5‘s release, many, many gamers have accidentally or intentionally set it up incorrectly, despite the console’s marketing being very clear that the bulging disc drive goes on the bottom. Now even Sony’s own marketing has made this fateful mistake.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Random: Removed Sony Ad Had PS5 Console Placed Upside Down

Update: Well, we didn't think that Sony would actually pull the ad — but it did, just a couple of hours after the publishing of this article. Original Story: Everyone knows that when placed horizontally, the PlayStation 5's disc drive (if it has one!) should be on the bottom, right?
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Bizarre Moment That Caused Sony To Pull A PlayStation Ad

When Sony unveiled the PS5's design in 2020, fans couldn't help but comment on its massive frame and strong resemblance to a router. The bulky console's design actually helps the machine stay cool while playing demanding and graphically advanced games, but that doesn't make it look any less weird. Some gamers might feel confused about where they should display their PS5, or how to fit it within the confines of their current furniture, but there's one placement problem even Sony itself has struggled with.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Poll: Does Sony Need a Big PS5 Showcase This Summer?

We're almost halfway through July, and there's still no sign of Sony's long-rumoured, E3-esque summer showcase. To be fair, the company has never teased or alluded to any big event — it's just that we're now eight months removed from the PlayStation 5's release, and there's still no real roadmap.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PS5: Sony patents an online tournament creation system on the console

Sony Interactive Entertainment has registered a patent intended to implement an online tournament creation platform from the console itself PlayStation. On March 21, 2021, this July 8 has finally been approved and classified in the United States patent database (USPTO), as advanced from SegmentNext. Let’s take a look at the idea Sony has in mind and what news can you offer, if it materializes, for lovers of competitive games.
Video GamesKotaku

Sony Will Lose Another Big PS5 Exclusive In September 2022

Deathloop is one of the few, big PlayStation 5 exclusives releasing this year, but it was never going to remain only on Sony’s next-gen console. Now we know exactly when its exclusivity period ends: September 14, 2022. In the latest Deathloop trailer, which first appeared at Sony’s recent “State of...
Video Gamesxda-developers

Sony continues PS5 domination in India with 12th July restock

Indian retailers today confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order in the region starting July 12. Sony’s latest console has been in high demand since its launch last year, and the company has been having a tough time keeping it in stock. So, if you’ve not been able to get your hands on a shiny new PS5 in the last few months, this may be your chance.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sony removed the ad it shared on the warning of fans

Sony published an ad on Twitter earlier yesterday, when the fans noticed that the PlayStation 5 in the ad was upside down, Sony removed the video from the platform in a short time. Despite being a strange and insignificant element, the reverse PS5, which caught the attention of the fans, was enough to quickly delete the video.
Video Gamespsu.com

PS5 System Update 21.01-03.21.00.00 Released By Sony

Sony Interactive Entertainment has pumped out PS5 system update 21.01-03.21.00.00 for you to grab!. PS5 21.01-03.21.00.00 weighs in at 902.4MB so it won’t take you long to download, although don’t get too excited about anything – the update merely “improves system performance.” However, we imagine you’re used to that right now if you’ve owned a PS4.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

How To Watch Sony's PlayStation State Of Play PS5 Event

Sony is hosting its next PlayStation State Of Play event today, focusing on at least one new title for the PS5, and if you want to know how to watch it we have a simple guide for you to check out that will get you set up and ready to view all of the excitement.
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Someone posted this Sony ZV-E10 leaked video

Our readers found this video on youtube. The only question left now is when Sony will announce the new camera…. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Xbox Boss Is a Big Fan of Sony's PS5 Controller

Not for the first time, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has complimented Sony’s work on the PlayStation 5’s controller. The DualSense, with its combination of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, is transformative when implemented correctly – and it’s something Microsoft has been paying attention to. In fact, speaking on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, the talkative executive teased that it may follow the Japanese giant’s lead.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

6 Lessons Sony Should Learn From the PS5 Launch

The PS5 has been out for several months and, while it's shaping up to be potentially Sony's greatest console yet, it's not been the smoothest of console launches. From stock shortages to poor communication, let's look at six lessons Sony can learn from the launch of the PS5. 1. Don't...

Comments / 0

Community Policy