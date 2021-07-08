Ram trucks go electric starting in 2024
As part of the Stellantis EV Day, its American truck division Ram announced a transition to electric vehicles starting in 2024. Will it be too little, too late?. Ram CEO Mike Koval announced in a weird volume cadence that a Ram 1500 BEV will be the first fully electric offering from Ram and be produced in 2024. However, things will escalate quickly from there. Ram will offer a “fully electrified solution in the majority of [its] segments by the next year, 2025.” All Ram segments will have electric solutions no later than 2030.electrek.co
Comments / 1