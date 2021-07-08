Cancel
Ram trucks go electric starting in 2024

By Seth Weintraub
electrek.co
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the Stellantis EV Day, its American truck division Ram announced a transition to electric vehicles starting in 2024. Will it be too little, too late?. Ram CEO Mike Koval announced in a weird volume cadence that a Ram 1500 BEV will be the first fully electric offering from Ram and be produced in 2024. However, things will escalate quickly from there. Ram will offer a “fully electrified solution in the majority of [its] segments by the next year, 2025.” All Ram segments will have electric solutions no later than 2030.

