Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Drive around the current AMS one last time during "Laps for Charity"

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 13 days ago

Race fans have one more opportunity to drive their own cars around Atlanta Motor Speedway’s current configuration before it undergoes major changes for 2022. Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta is hosting Laps for Charity on the iconic 1.54-mile oval on Friday, July 9. The event kicks off the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend, with fans getting the first laps of the weekend on the track and proceeds benefiting SCC Atlanta’s mission to help local children in need.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ams#Charities#Ams#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Speedway Children#Walmart Nascar#Atlantamotorspeedway Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

NASCAR Decides On Punishment For Kyle Busch After Pace Car Incident

Kyle Busch apparently will not be penalized for his actions Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. During caution laps after his early controversial wreck in the Foxwoods 301, Busch multiple times bumped into the rear of the pace car. Competition officials later said the incident would be addressed in Tuesday’s penalty report.
Loudon, NHPosted by
NESN

Angry Kyle Busch Sent This Tweet After Controversial New Hampshire Wreck

It probably is safe to say Kyle Busch is over the New Hampshire Motor Speedway experience — for now, anyway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver lasted just nine laps after starting on the pole in Sunday’s Foxwoods 301 in Loudon, N.H. Busch spun out and suffered day-ending damage on Lap 6, which saw the “Magic Mile” drenched in a heavy downpour that led to much discussion during and after the race.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The only other points leader of 2021 is now out

The NASCAR Cup Series has seen only one points leader other than Denny Hamlin in 2021, and that other driver has now fallen out of the playoff picture. Since the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season’s second race at the Daytona International Speedway road course, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin has sat atop the point standings.
Atlanta, GAallongeorgia.com

Atlanta Motor Speedway “Laps for Charity” Friday

Race fans have one more opportunity to drive their own cars around Atlanta Motor Speedway’s current configuration before it undergoes major changes for 2022. Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta is hosting Laps for Charity on the iconic 1.54-mile oval on Friday, July 9. The event kicks off the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend, with fans getting the first laps of the weekend on the track and proceeds benefiting SCC Atlanta’s mission to help local children in need.
Darlington, SCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Darlington Raceway & the South Carolina Education Lottery Partner on Presenting Sponsorship of Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend Presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery

Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Education Lottery announce a partnership on the presenting rights to the traditional Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 4-5. The official name of the fall race weekend will be the Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. The...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR team losing their charter after 2021

The charter that Trackhouse Racing Team use to field the #99 Chevrolet has been sold by Spire Motorsports to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Late last year, former NASCAR driver Justin Marks announced the creation of Trackhouse Racing Team for the 2021 Cup Series season, and the team confirmed Daniel Suarez as the first driver of the #99 Chevrolet. They later announced Grammy Award-winning musical artist Pitbull as a team partner.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

“It’s Going to be Lit:” Keselowski Says Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Could Preview Championship Battle at Season’s End

Why is Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) such a big deal? For some it’s the Loudon the Lobster trophy presented to the winner in victory lane. For others, it’s a potential ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. But defending race winner Brad Keselowski said Sunday’s race could be a preview of the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, where the 2021 Cup Series champion will be crowned.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kressley Continues to Be the Man to Beat At Grandview in Modifieds, Kenny Gilmore on Top in Sportsman While Dylan Hoch Leads 602 Sportsman

With more than half of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at Grandview Speedway completed Brett Kressley continues to lead the standings in the T.P.Trailer Modifieds. The Orefield, PA racer has tallied five feature wins and that along with other consistent performances has earned him 3027 points giving him a 101 point lead over defending champion Craig Von Dohren. Jared Umbenhauer is close behind in third with 2861 points with a feature win to his credit.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

ARCA Menards Series Hits the High banks at Winchester Speedway in July 31 Calypso Lemonade 200

King Juice Company, the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) and Winchester Speedway announced today that Calypso Lemonade will sponsor ARCA’s return to Winchester Speedway on Saturday night, July 31. The Calypso Lemonade 200 will be fourth consecutive Saturday night short-track clash for the series throughout the month of July and will be televised live on MAVTV starting at 8 pm ET.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing New Hampshire Advance

Suárez may be frustrated with the results, but not with his Trackhouse Racing team who he says continues to bring fast Chevrolet Camaros to the racetrack. New Hampshire might be the place his luck turns around. He's scored top-10 finishes in two of his five Cup races and Suárez owns two starts at Loudon in the Xfinity Series starting and finishing in the top-five each time.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Traditions Return to Perris Auto Speedway at This Saturday’s Usac/Cra Sprint Car Race

When the popular USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and PAS Senior Sprint Cars return to Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday night, July 17th, fans will not only be greeted by the best in short track racing, but by one old and one relatively new tradition that will return to the track located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. Camping will return to the grassy area outside of turn four and there will be an on-track autograph and photo session where drivers will be passing out free candy to children in attendance. Spectator gates for the night of racing and clean family fun will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Bonfield Event Park joins the NHRA

Our neighbors to the north are going drag racing as Bonfield Event Park in Canada becomes the eighth NHRA member track in the great white north. Located in Ontario, Bonfield Event Park sees racing competition from cars, trucks and sleds. Owned and operated by Lisa Groves, the Bonfield Event Park staff looks forward to joining the NHRA member track lineup.
Iowa StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

Nine-time Championship-winning Owner Larry Clement's First ARCA Car to be Displayed at Shore Lunch 150 at Iowa Speedway

Few cars in NASCAR’s modern history have engendered more online discussion than Hendrick Motorsports chassis 2405. It’s not a car that has a particularly famous on-track record, but it has built an impressive following among fans who have seen a photo of the car, on jackstands, dressed in Jeff Gordon’s familiar DuPont Automotive Finishes colors. The car looked exceedingly familiar, but it had an unfamiliar number: 46.

Comments / 0

Community Policy