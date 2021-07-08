Drive around the current AMS one last time during "Laps for Charity"

When the popular USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and PAS Senior Sprint Cars return to Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday night, July 17th, fans will not only be greeted by the best in short track racing, but by one old and one relatively new tradition that will return to the track located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. Camping will return to the grassy area outside of turn four and there will be an on-track autograph and photo session where drivers will be passing out free candy to children in attendance. Spectator gates for the night of racing and clean family fun will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00.