Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Juvenile Says Educating His Community Drove Him to 'Vax That Thang Up' Remix

TMZ.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuvenile's the first to admit he was skeptical when a dating app reached out about collaborating, but that faded when he heard the end goal was educating his community about the COVID-19 vaccine. The New Orleans rapper joined "TMZ Live" Thursday and explained how and why the collaboration with the...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Blk#African Americans#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Remix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
rolling out

Juvenile, Mia X, Mannie Fresh urge Black singles to ‘Vax That Thang Up’ (video)

New Orleans hip-hop legends Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X recently reunited to add an updated twist to the 400 Degreez rapper’s monstrous hit “Back That Thang Up.” The trio partnered with BLK — the largest dating app made for Black singles — and flipped his Cash Money Records classic into the new vaccine anthem, “Vax That Thang Up.” In the video and track, the rappers express the importance of getting vaccinated and promote safe sex.
MusicAOL Corp

Juvenile drops summer anthem 'Vax That Thang Up'

This summer we're vaxxed and waxed baby, and Juvenile is spreading the good word with a vaccine-themed remix of his 1998 party anthem "Back That Azz Up." BLK, a dating app for Black singles, produced the PSA in an effort to boost vaccination rates among young people. Mannie Fresh reprises...
New Orleans, LAkalb.com

New Orleans officials applaud Juvenile’s ‘Vax That Thang Up’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Early in the COVID-19 pandemic the dangerous virus hit New Orleans hard and now rapper Juvenile has remixed his popular song, “Back That Thang Up,” to aid efforts to get more people vaccinated. The reworked song’s lyrics include, “You gotta go vaccinate, get it straight...
MusicNBC Washington

Rapper Juvenile Gives 90s Hit ‘Back That Thang Up' a Vax Spin

Rapper Juvenile has adapted his 1999 hit song "Back That Thang Up" into a pro-vaccine anthem called 'Vax That Thang Up' that was released on Monday. The new song comes as part of a promotional partnership for BLK, a dating app geared toward connecting Black men and women, according to the YouTube page for the official video. BLK said in a statement that it hopes "Vax That Thang Up" will help ease vaccine hesitancy.
MusicVulture

Just Listen to Juvenile and ‘Vax That Thang Up’ Already

It’s summer, the vaccines are flowing, and the country hasn’t been as ready to “Back That Azz Up” since 1999. (We’ve come a long way since when Tom Steyer backed that azz up in February 2020.) Enter “Vax That Thang Up,” a true gift of a parody PSA of Juvenile’s hit rap song, aimed at promoting vaccinations among young Black people. BLK, a dating app for Black singles, helmed the PSA, reuniting Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, with Mia X replacing Lil Wayne on the parody. “Girl you looks good, won’t you vax that thang up,” Juvenile raps as he makes the COVID-19 vaccination cards fly. Yes, it’s a shameless dating app ad, but it’s also yet another hot vaxx summer anthem, arriving right on time. Can’t wait to drop it to this one in the clubs? You need to vaxx that thang up, first.
MusicHipHopDX.com

4-Year-Old Rapper Inspired To Do Anti-Gun Violence Song Over Mo3 Beat

Four-year-old rapper KashMania — real name Kash Coullier — is looking to spark change with an anti-gun violence song covering Mo3’s “Outside (Better Days).” The youngster from Little Rock, Arkansas reworks the track with his own lyrics about experiencing gun violence and the effect it has on him and other kids in the community.
Wilmington, DENew York Post

Swavy, dancing TikTok star with millions of followers, shot dead at 19

Matima Miller, the dancing TikTok star better known as Swavy and Babyface.S, has died. He was 19 years old. The Delaware-based teen’s passing was confirmed Tuesday by authorities, who told The Post he was fatally gunned down in broad daylight Monday in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington. “The victim in...
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy