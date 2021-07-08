Juvenile Says Educating His Community Drove Him to 'Vax That Thang Up' Remix

It’s summer, the vaccines are flowing, and the country hasn’t been as ready to “Back That Azz Up” since 1999. (We’ve come a long way since when Tom Steyer backed that azz up in February 2020.) Enter “Vax That Thang Up,” a true gift of a parody PSA of Juvenile’s hit rap song, aimed at promoting vaccinations among young Black people. BLK, a dating app for Black singles, helmed the PSA, reuniting Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, with Mia X replacing Lil Wayne on the parody. “Girl you looks good, won’t you vax that thang up,” Juvenile raps as he makes the COVID-19 vaccination cards fly. Yes, it’s a shameless dating app ad, but it’s also yet another hot vaxx summer anthem, arriving right on time. Can’t wait to drop it to this one in the clubs? You need to vaxx that thang up, first.