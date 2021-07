You can take your career in any direction you want, if you work hard enough and have an outline of what you want to achieve, then anything is possible. It’s likely that, as an engineer, you already have some kind of development plan mapped out, but if you don’t, now might be the right time to think about what you want from you career. A personal development plan can help you think about what you want and outline the steps you need to take in order to achieve your goals. Not everyone may feel like they need one, but it can definitely help you become the engineer you want to be.