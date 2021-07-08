Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport Beach, CA

Newport Sailors Prepare for Transpac Yacht Race

By Newport Indy Staff
newportbeachindy.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Story by Christopher Trela / Sidebar Story by Richard Simon. David Dahl has a fun outing with his sons planned for next week. Make that a challenging, exhilarating, and potentially exhausting outing. Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust and a resident of Newport Beach, and his sons David...

www.newportbeachindy.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
State
Hawaii State
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht Racing#Race#Us Sailing#Sailing Yacht#Newport Sailors Prepare#Transpac Yacht#Whittier Trust#Diamond Head#Lido Isle Yacht Club#Crown Prince Frederick#Waikiki#Anemone#Commodore#Pyewacket 70#The Race Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Transpacific Yacht Race from Los Angeles to Honolulu begins

The first group of yachts in the 51st Transpacific Yacht Race left Los Angeles today on a 2,225-mile race to Honolulu. The Transpacific Yacht Club released the first seven boats at 1 p.m. from the starting line, about one mile south of San Pedro’s Point Fermin lighthouse. “The planning for...
Newport Beach, CAL.A. Weekly

The People’s Guide to Newport Beach

When you’re looking for things to do in Orange County, finding a city with concentrated downtown areas is a good first step. While Laguna Beach boasts an excellent center of commerce and activity around Main Beach, and Santa Ana has the same sort of gathering point around 4th street, there are always other cities to explore. Newport Beach is one of the best to visit, with one of Orange County’s most vibrant downtown areas.
Redondo Beach, CAeasyreadernews.com

Woods was high school athlete, Eagle Scout, Redondo Beach Yacht Club sailor

Jeffery Roderick Woods was born April 25, 1971 to parents Paul Roderick and Jennifer Turpin Woods in Huntington Beach, California. Jeff passed away July 3, 2021 near his residence in Hermosa Beach, California. He graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1989 and was active in the HBHS Model United Nations program, student government, marching band, cross country and track team. Jeff was a member of Boy Scout Troop 1 in Huntington Beach and earned the rank of Eagle Scout at age 13. After high school graduation, he attended Orange Coast College, then transferred to the University of California, San Diego, where he majored in economics and political science. At UCSD, he was active in the student union and a brother in the Sigma Nu fraternity. After graduation in 1995, Jeff served as production manager for several firms and television commercials, and was most recently with Jon Goldberg Films and Public Record TV. Jeff loved backpacking, concerts, and sailing, and was a member of the Redondo Beach Yacht Club.
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

MI sailing crew with military roots prepares for Race to Mackinac

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In sailing, the saying goes that you can use any wind and go any direction. Before he knew what it was like to feel the breeze on his face at sea, Trevor VanAssche thought he had found his direction: with the U.S. Army. The self-described “Air Force brat,” who had all over the world because of his dad’s service, was 17 and living in Utah when he enlisted.
SportsLaist.com

Runners Prepare To Begin The Toughest Road Race In The World

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. About 80 endurance athletes and their support teams are heading to Death Valley this weekend, gearing up to kick off the 44th running of the Badwater Ultramarathon, which starts Monday night.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

All teams pass halfway point in Transpac race from LA to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As of Wednesday all teams participating in the Transpac have passed the halfway point of the race. This year there are 40 boats in the race. Use of the YB tracker system provides the ability to follow the race, despite the four hour delay. Tracking the race also allows for speculation on estimated times and dates on when each team will finish and arrive at Diamond Head.
Honolulu, HImauinow.com

Transpac 51 Launches Tuesday from Long Beach with 41 Boats Racing to Hawai‘i

After a long winter and spring that made planning even more difficult due to COVID-19 uncertainty, the fleet for this year’s Transpacific Yacht Race (aka, the Transpac) is now in their final day of preparation. This biennial ocean racing classic organized by the Transpacific YC is in its 51st edition. The 2,225 mile race starts at Point Fermin in Los Angeles and continues across the Pacific to Diamond Head in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.
Swimming & Surfingstaradvertiser.com

Surfing’s Olympic moment is here. Will the waves cooperate?

ICHINOMIYA, Japan >> Kolohe Andino, 27, has never had to go far to find good waves, the kind that draw people from far away. Born and raised in San Clemente, California, the son of a professional surfer from the 1980s and early ’90s, Andino has always been a short amble away from the steady break at T Street and the sporadic pumpers at Upper and Lower Trestles.
Seal Beach, CASurfline

RIP: Rich Harbour (1942-2021)

Rich Harbour’s Seal Beach garage: where his whole ride got started. There’s an article in a 1969 issue of SURFER Magazine, in which filmmakers Greg MacGillivray and Jim Freeman traveled to France while shooting their latest feature “Waves of Change.” Accompanying them were surfers Mark Martinson and Billy Hamilton. While posted up in Biarritz they encountered Australian champion Keith Paull, who joined the film team sampling waves along the Cote d’Basque. These were early days in the “Shortboard Revolution”, and Martinson was riding an ungainly, square-tailed, deep vee-bottom design, shaped by longtime board sponsor Rich Harbour. Paull, by contrast, was riding a much more refined, smoother-surfing roundtail, which at one point Martinson borrowed and didn’t want to give back.
Newport Beach, CAlocalemagazine.com

Forget Breakfast in Bed; We’re Brunchin’ at This Waterfront Gem in Newport Beach!

From Waterfront Views to Fried Chicken and Waffles, This Is Why We’re Heading to Brunch at Tavern House Kitchen + Bar. Everyone knows that the best brunches in the world always have three major things in common: a killer view, a decadent menu and good company. You’ve got that last one covered, so let Tavern House Kitchen + Bar in Newport Beach check off the rest. This picturesque restaurant on Newport Harbor features a cozy, familiar atmosphere with its polished wood and stone interior. If that doesn’t immediately hook you, here are five more mouthwatering reasons to make a visit. Tavern House Brunch Newport.

Comments / 2

Community Policy