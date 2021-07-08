Over 50% Of Fans Agree This Is The Best Burger King Menu Item

Some people can get very fired up about their burritos. Like, remember the time that a Tumblr user unleashed an epic rant about their burrito not being served up to their standards? Yeah, not a rant that's easy to forget. Well, this time around we have a couple customers that wanted their burrito cut in half. Folks in the comments section were definitely making a solid case for the stance that the restaurant really should've just cut the burrito in half and not made a big deal out of the whole thing. Especially when you consider that there are plenty of people out there that physically can't cut their burritos in half due to health conditions. For some more juicy malicious compliance drama check out the time that a rude customer got their comeuppance from an auto salvage yard employee.