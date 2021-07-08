Cancel
Environment

Widespread storms Friday, staying warm and muggy

By Carson Meredith
WAAY-TV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe showers and isolated thunderstorms we saw earlier today have moved out of the area. North Alabama is all dry this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The chance remains for isolated storms to bubble up before we lose daytime heating by sunset, but models keep most of us dry through the rest of today. Partly cloudy skies stick around this evening and overnight as temperatures stay very mild and muggy in the low 70s. The Trash Pandas game tonight should be good to go.

