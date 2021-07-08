JAMESTOWN — Doris Reba Cox of Jamestown died Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Reba was born in Asheboro, NC on May 7, 1943. She was the daughter of Fred and Sara Maness and grew up just south of Asheboro. Reba graduated from Seagrove High School in 1961 and married Edwin Cox on June 17, 1961 at Oakhurst Baptist Church in Asheboro. They moved to Raleigh, NC where she worked at Occidental Insurance Company while Ed attended NC State University. Reba and Ed moved to Melbourne, FL and then to Huntsville, AL where her two children were born. Ed and Reba returned to North Carolina in 1976 and raised their family in Jamestown, NC. Reba attended First Baptist Church of Jamestown and was a member of the XYZ Senior Adults and was active in the WEE School Program. She also served as a greeter and assisted with treasury and communion.