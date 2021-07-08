Missouri’s First Lady, Teresa Parson, to serve as Grand Marshal for Sliced Bread Day parade
Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson will visit Chillicothe to participate in Sliced Bread Day activities on Saturday, July 10. Mrs. Parson will serve as Grand Marshal of the Sliced Bread Day Parade in Downtown Chillicothe at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The parade route travels Washington Street from Polk to Third Street and then Locust Street from Third to Polk Streets. Viewing areas along the route are plentiful to enjoy the festivities.www.kttn.com
