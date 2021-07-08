Nueces County: Declaration of Local Disaster Rain and Flooding issued

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Southern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT. * At 307 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nipton, Nipton Road, Brant Cima Road, And Ivanpah Road. This includes the area that was previously was under a Flash Flood Warning for the Nipton area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
