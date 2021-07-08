Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nueces County, TX

Nueces County: Declaration of Local Disaster Rain and Flooding issued

Posted by 
KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The ongoing flooding and storms throughout the Coastal Bend has prompted Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales to issue a Declaration of Local Disaster Rain and Flooding and order to temporarily close beach Access Road 4 as of 3 p.m. on Thursday. The state of disaster is...

www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 2

KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Aransas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#South Texas#Inclement Weather#Extreme Weather#The Coastal Bend#Access Road#The State Of Texas#Noaa#National Weather Service#The County Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Southern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT. * At 307 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nipton, Nipton Road, Brant Cima Road, And Ivanpah Road. This includes the area that was previously was under a Flash Flood Warning for the Nipton area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 730 AM CDT. * At 625 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi and Mustang Island State Park. Additional rainfall up to 1 inch is possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

"Monsoon moisture" contributing to deadly weather in Colorado

Something the National Weather Service is calling "monsoon moisture" continues to result in heavy rainfall in parts of Colorado, with storms expected to continue on and off throughout the week. While the term "monsoon moisture" might sound scary, this is actually something that Colorado benefits from. According to a report...
Environmentskyhinews.com

East Troublesome burn scar under flash flood watch

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the East Troublesome Fire and Cameron Peak Fire burn scars beginning noon through 8 p.m. today. Forecasters warn excessive runoff from slow moving and heavy rain may cause flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows, especially in burned areas.
Horry County, SCwpde.com

NWS issues Flash Flood Watch for Horry County

A stationary front is parked over the Carolinas for the next few days and while it's here, the chance for rain stays elevated. It should begin to dissipate by Wednesday which would lower our rain chances for the middle of the week. The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

26 tornadoes hit Iowa Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds issues disaster declaration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds has issued a disaster declaration after a tornado outbreak swept the state Wednesday. The National Weather Service says it appears 26 tornadoes touched down in the state on Wednesday. If that number holds true, it would be the third most tornadoes in a single day to hit the state since 1980, behind the 35 recorded on Aug. 31, 2014, and the 28 recorded on April 11, 2001. The weather service said the number could change as crews continue to gather more data from Wednesday’s storms over the coming days.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Commissioners declare disaster emergency in flooded Lower Bucks communities

The Bucks County Commissioners have approved a Declaration of Disaster Emergency in response to Monday’s flash flooding in several Lower Bucks communities. Signed Thursday morning, the disaster declaration allows the county Emergency Management Agency to cut through red tape when providing assistance to those impacted by the storms that wreaked havoc in Bensalem, Bristol Borough and Bristol Township.
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces; San Patricio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Bluntzer affecting Nueces, Jim Wells and San Patricio Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Nueces River Near Bluntzer. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to below caution stage Monday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Sustained flow at this rate floods homes downstream near Calallen. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Nueces River Bluntzer 18.0 18.2 Sat 8 am 14.8 12.1 10.0 8.9 7.7
Nueces County, TXccbiznews.com

Flooding forces state of emergency in Nueces County

Heavy rains, flooding also threaten Rockport and other Coastal Bend areas. Nueces County issued a Declaration of Local Disaster and roads were closed due to flooding from heavy rainfall this week in Corpus Christi, Rockport, and other Coastal Bend communities. A flood watch is in effect until the evening of Friday, July 9, according to the National Weather Service. An accumulation of up to 3 inches is expected through Friday and Saturday.
Environmentrockydailynews.com

Monsoon Storms Pose Flash Flood Threat Again Wednesday – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A plume of deep monsoon moisture will be over Colorado on Wednesday and that means we’ll see a threat for slow-moving afternoon thunderstorms with locally heavy rain during the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms will develop into the Interstate 25 urban corridor between Castle Rock and Fort Collins and move onto the adjacent plains.
San Juan County, COweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for San Juan, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: San Juan; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Dolores County in southwestern Colorado West Central San Juan County in southwestern Colorado Southeastern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 319 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ophir and Trout Lake.

Comments / 2

Community Policy