If you read my column last week, you know that I wrote about easy summer dinners with fish. This week I’m focusing on veggies and using all that bounty from farm stands, supermarkets and best of all, your own garden. Or maybe you don’t have a garden but your neighbor does and generously shares her harvests with you. Whatever the source, whatever the veggies, (and they’re likely to include tomatoes!) it’s a perfect set up for you to take it easy in the kitchen.