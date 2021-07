The Chicago Cubs are in a fair amount of trouble with their current core. Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and Kris Bryant are all on expiring contracts. They are all in trade rumors as a result which is only fair. There are rumors out there that they will try to extend Baez and Rizzo one more time before they take trade offers and Bryant is as good as gone. With the way the team has been playing, it seems smart to trade them all for prospects.