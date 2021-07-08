Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 336 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fordoche to near Lafayette to near Iota to 7 miles south of Klondike. Movement was northwest at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall of one half to one inches will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Opelousas, Crowley, Catahoula, Eunice, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, Ville Platte, St. Martinville, Church Point, Mamou, Basile, Iota, Krotz Springs, Leonville, Arnaudville, Melville and Mermentau.