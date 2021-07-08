Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTY At 433 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brewerton, or 8 miles northeast of Baldwinsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE... Reports of Trees and Wires down in Plainville. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Van Buren, Baldwinsville, North Syracuse, Solvay, Liverpool, Amboy and Camillus. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH