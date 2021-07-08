Cancel
476-HP Polestar 2 Prototype Gives the EV a Performance Upgrade

By Caleb Miller
CAR AND DRIVER
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Polestar 2 prototype has been revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, showing up with 68 additional ponies for a total of 476 horsepower. The experimental car swipes the Pirelli P Zero Rosso tires and Akebono front brakes from the $156,500 Polestar 1 and the carbon-fiber front strut bar from the Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered.

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Polestar 2#Volvo#S60 Polestar Engineered
