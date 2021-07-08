Special Weather Statement issued for Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hudson STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT HUDSON...QUEENS RICHMOND...BRONX...KINGS...NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) AND NORTHWESTERN NASSAU COUNTIES At 436 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Battery Park to Forest Hills. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Flushing and Forest Hills around 440 PM EDT. Whitestone around 445 PM EDT. Throgs Neck Bridge and Bayside around 450 PM EDT. Great Neck and Midtown Manhattan around 455 PM EDT. RFK Bridge and Harlem around 500 PM EDT. Mott Haven and Laguardia Airport around 505 PM EDT. East Tremont and Glen Cove around 510 PM EDT. Co-op City and Bayville around 515 PM EDT. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.