Derrick Doesn’t Cook: Lazy Lasagna

By Sarah Himes
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 13 days ago
This time our favorite kitchen duo is testing out some 'Lazy Lasagna' in this week's Derrick Doesn't Cook.

  • Preheat the oven to 350F degrees.
  • In a medium skillet, crumble and brown the ground beef over medium heat until completely browned. Drain off the excess fat.
  • Reserve ¾ cup of the spaghetti sauce; set aside. Add the remaining spaghetti sauce to the skillet with the ground beef. Stir well then cover and simmer over medium-low heat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Spread ¼ cup of the reserved spaghetti sauce into the bottom of a 9×13 inch glass baking dish. Arrange one third of the frozen ravioli in a single layer in the pan.
  • Top the ravioli in the pan with half of the ground beef mixture, then sprinkle ⅓ of the bag of the shredded mozzarella cheese.
  • Place another ⅓ of the frozen ravioli in a single layer over the meat sauce and cheese. Top with the rest of the meat sauce and another ⅓ bag of the shredded mozzarella cheese.
  • Place the final ⅓ of the frozen ravioli on top of the casserole. Top with the remaining ½ cup of the spaghetti sauce. Sprinkle with the remaining shredded mozzarella cheese.
  • Bake the casserole at 350F for 30-40 minutes, until the cheese is completely melted and beginning to bubble around the edges.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
146K+
Views
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
