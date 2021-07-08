Derrick Doesn’t Cook: Lazy Lasagna
chef. This time our favorite kitchen duo is testing out some ‘Lazy Lasagna’ in this week’s Derrick Doesn’t Cook.
- Preheat the oven to 350F degrees.
- In a medium skillet, crumble and brown the ground beef over medium heat until completely browned. Drain off the excess fat.
- Reserve ¾ cup of the spaghetti sauce; set aside. Add the remaining spaghetti sauce to the skillet with the ground beef. Stir well then cover and simmer over medium-low heat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Spread ¼ cup of the reserved spaghetti sauce into the bottom of a 9×13 inch glass baking dish. Arrange one third of the frozen ravioli in a single layer in the pan.
- Top the ravioli in the pan with half of the ground beef mixture, then sprinkle ⅓ of the bag of the shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Place another ⅓ of the frozen ravioli in a single layer over the meat sauce and cheese. Top with the rest of the meat sauce and another ⅓ bag of the shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Place the final ⅓ of the frozen ravioli on top of the casserole. Top with the remaining ½ cup of the spaghetti sauce. Sprinkle with the remaining shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Bake the casserole at 350F for 30-40 minutes, until the cheese is completely melted and beginning to bubble around the edges.
