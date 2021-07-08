Apple makes macOS 11.5 beta five available to developers, public testers
Apple has released the fifth beta version of its upcoming macOS 11.5 update, allowing both developers and public testers to try out the new build. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers in the beta-testing scheme via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for hardware already using earlier beta builds. A public beta version of macOS 11.5 is also available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.appleinsider.com
Comments / 0