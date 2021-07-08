How A CDC 'Strike Team' Is Trying To Stamp Out Las Vegas' COVID-19 Surge
Nevada is among the first states to request one of the CDC's new COVID-19 "strike teams" to help reduce infections and increase vaccinations, specifically in Las Vegas. Last week, the Biden administration offered to send surge response teams to help stamp out COVID-19 hot spots across the country. Nevada's governor requested one for the Las Vegas area. Infections and hospitalizations there are on the rise, as the number of people getting vaccinated has dropped sharply. Nevada Public Radio's Nate Hegyi reports.www.npr.org
