Game commission advises taking down bird feeders
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is requesting anybody with bird feeders remove them until further notice as they investigate a wildlife mortality event throughout the state. Wildlife health experts from the Wildlife Futures Program (WFP) at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) and officials from the Pennsylvania Game Commission are investigating more than 70 general public reports of songbirds that are sick or dying due to an emerging health condition that is presently unknown, according to a release from the PGC.www.thecorryjournal.com
Comments / 0