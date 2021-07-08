Strangeworks Offers Exclusive Early Access to IBM Qiskit Runtime
AUSTIN, July 8, 2021 — Strangeworks, a global leader in quantum computing software, announced today that it is the first IBM partner to offer exclusive early preview access to Qiskit Runtime, a new service offered by IBM Quantum that streamlines computations requiring multiple iterations. Access is available now in the Strangeworks ecosystem and family of products including both the Strangeworks QC community platform as well as the Strangeworks EQ enterprise platform.www.hpcwire.com
