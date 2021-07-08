Cancel
Strangeworks Offers Exclusive Early Access to IBM Qiskit Runtime

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, July 8, 2021 — Strangeworks, a global leader in quantum computing software, announced today that it is the first IBM partner to offer exclusive early preview access to Qiskit Runtime, a new service offered by IBM Quantum that streamlines computations requiring multiple iterations. Access is available now in the Strangeworks ecosystem and family of products including both the Strangeworks QC community platform as well as the Strangeworks EQ enterprise platform.

