Strangeworks Offers Exclusive Early Access to IBM Qiskit Runtime

The Green500 list, which ranks the most energy-efficient supercomputers in the world, has virtually always faced an uphill battle. As Wu Feng – custodian of the Green500 list and an associate professor at Virginia Tech – tells it, “noone” cared about energy efficiency in the early 2000s, when the seeds of the Green500 were being planted. Nevertheless, in 2007, the Green500 launched its first list, ranking the participating supercomputers by their flops per watt. 29 lists and nearly 15 years later, the Green500 organizers (now having joined forces with the Top500) continue to use the list to advocate for a future for supercomputing that treats energy efficiency as a first-order concern, even as organizations hesitate to put their increasingly large systems through the efficiency gauntlet. At ISC 2021, Feng discussed the state of the Green500 and the supercomputers it tracks.