Novelis is relocating its corporate headquarters to a new Buckhead project.

The company, which produces and recycles aluminum, is leasing 90,000 square feet at One Phipps Plaza, an office tower under construction at the upscale mall.

Simon Property Group, which owns Phipps Plaza, made the announcement Thursday. It will be the company’s global and North American headquarters, housing about 500 employees.

An illustration of the future redevelopment at Phipps Plaza, including the Nobu hotel and restaurant at right and front; the fitness center in the middle; and the office tower in the rear. (Simon Property Group)

Novelis currently is located in Buckhead at Two Alliance Center.

In an online note , Novelis leaders Steve Fisher and Tom Boney said the new location suits the company’s “office needs for the future.”



Many employers have been rethinking their office space due to the pandemic, which emphasized remote work and the need for corporate wellness.

“When we move to One Phipps Plaza, the vision is to move to a place where we go to collaborate, create and connect with others. With this, employees will have the flexibility to work remotely and in person to get their work done. In this new, greener office space, we hope to have an energy efficient, less paper-intensive, more flexible space,” Fisher and Boney said in the note.

One Phipps Plaza is a 13-story office building that’s part of a larger redevelopment at Phipps Plaza. The former Belk department store was demolished to make way for the mixed-use project, that will also include a Nobu hotel, a Life Time athletic club and a new food hall called Citizens.

CBRE represented both Novelis and Simon Property Group in the lease.

The post Novelis relocating HQ to Phipps Plaza project appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .