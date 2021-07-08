Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Novelis relocating HQ to Phipps Plaza project

By Amy Wenk
Posted by 
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0pDp_0arLCbbe00

Novelis is relocating its corporate headquarters to a new Buckhead project.

The company, which produces and recycles aluminum, is leasing 90,000 square feet at One Phipps Plaza, an office tower under construction at the upscale mall.

Simon Property Group, which owns Phipps Plaza, made the announcement Thursday. It will be the company’s global and North American headquarters, housing about 500 employees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102sG4_0arLCbbe00
An illustration of the future redevelopment at Phipps Plaza, including the Nobu hotel and restaurant at right and front; the fitness center in the middle; and the office tower in the rear. (Simon Property Group)

Novelis currently is located in Buckhead at Two Alliance Center.

In an online note , Novelis leaders Steve Fisher and Tom Boney said the new location suits the company’s “office needs for the future.”

Many employers have been rethinking their office space due to the pandemic, which emphasized remote work and the need for corporate wellness.

“When we move to One Phipps Plaza, the vision is to move to a place where we go to collaborate, create and connect with others. With this, employees will have the flexibility to work remotely and in person to get their work done. In this new, greener office space, we hope to have an energy efficient, less paper-intensive, more flexible space,” Fisher and Boney said in the note.

One Phipps Plaza is a 13-story office building that’s part of a larger redevelopment at Phipps Plaza. The former Belk department store was demolished to make way for the mixed-use project, that will also include a Nobu hotel, a Life Time athletic club and a new food hall called Citizens.

CBRE represented both Novelis and Simon Property Group in the lease.

The post Novelis relocating HQ to Phipps Plaza project appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Comments / 0

Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta, GA
139
Followers
140
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhead, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phipps Plaza#Fitness#Simon Property Group#Hq#North American#Life Time#Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven to hold first ever ‘Restaurant Week’

Brookhaven’s first ever Restaurant Week will take place Aug. 2-8. More than 15 local restaurants are signed up to participate in the week-long event, according to a press release. Participating restaurants will offer three-course dinner menus ranging from $20-$55. Some restaurants will also offer three-course lunches for $15-$30. Drinks, tax and gratuity are not included. […] The post Brookhaven to hold first ever ‘Restaurant Week’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
LifestylePosted by
Reporter Newspapers

‘Disco Kroger’ leaving Buckhead shopping center

Buckhead’s “Disco Kroger” shopping center is losing its landmark anchor tenant. A renovation planned for the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center will demolish the grocery store and build another one. “We do not expect Kroger to be a tenant in the future,” Paul Munana, a senior manager of investments with Regency Centers, said at a […] The post ‘Disco Kroger’ leaving Buckhead shopping center appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Marked for removal by Buckhead luxury home plan, a tree gets a rescue display

A large tree marked for removal by a controversial Buckhead development was decorated over the Independence Day weekend with a protest display calling for it to be saved. The tree stands on Delmont Drive in Garden Hills across from the Atlanta International School’s rear entrance. Apparently an oak well over a century old, it had […] The post Marked for removal by Buckhead luxury home plan, a tree gets a rescue display appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

New renderings reveal ‘Disco Kroger’ shopping center renovation

New renderings have been released of a planned renovation at Buckhead’s “Disco Kroger” shopping center. Buckhead planners July 7 are expected to hear a proposal to remake the shopping center on Piedmont Road, formally called Piedmont Peachtree Crossing. A project at the site has been talked about for more than five years. Plans include demolishing […] The post New renderings reveal ‘Disco Kroger’ shopping center renovation appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody office building sells for $195 million

Twelve24, a 16-story office building that connects to the Dunwoody MARTA station, has sold for $195 million. Office Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust based in Newton, Mass., on June 28 announced it acquired Twelve24. The nearly 346,000-square-foot building is located at 1224 Hammond Drive, next to Perimeter Mall. Twelve24 houses the corporate […] The post Dunwoody office building sells for $195 million appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

El Azteca expanding with two-story Sandy Springs location

A more than 30-year-old Mexican restaurant chain is expanding with a new location in Sandy Springs, taking over a two-story space near Perimeter Mall. El Azteca has leased almost 11,000 square feet at Perimeter Town Center, according to a press release. Atlanta-based commercial real estate firm Ackerman & Co. owns the 20-acre mixed-use project on […] The post El Azteca expanding with two-story Sandy Springs location appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Mediterranean restaurant Cava planned for Peachtree Battle

A new fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant is planned for Buckhead’s Peachtree Battle neighborhood. Cava is coming to 2333 Peachtree Rd., according to a permit filed in Atlanta. It would replace the Zoe’s Kitchen at the Peachtree Battle shopping center, which is anchored by a Publix grocery store. The buildout for the restaurant could cost $175,000, according […] The post Mediterranean restaurant Cava planned for Peachtree Battle appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy