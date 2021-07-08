Cancel
Swedish Crypto Scammer Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

By MacKenzie Sigalos, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Justice says 47-year-old Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering charges. The Swedish man defrauded over 3,500 victims of more than $16 million. A Swedish man wanted by the United States for defrauding over 3,500...

Public Safetycryptopotato.com

15 Years Behind Bars for a Swedish Man Who Stole Over $16 Million in Bitcoin

