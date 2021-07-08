Swedish Crypto Scammer Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

A man who admitted he raped a woman in broad daylight on a Downtown street last year was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison. Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara said Alex D. Wade, 24, of Madison, committed the rarest of sexual assaults — a true stranger assault — and changed the life of a woman who will never be free of what happened to her, unlike Wade, who claims he has mostly blocked the memory of it from his mind.