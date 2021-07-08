Cancel
Cranston, RI

RI high court rejects Cranston police captain's 'Ticketgate' libel claim

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — A Cranston police captain will not head to trial on his allegations that he was defamed by a WJAR-TV report linking him to the Ticketgate scandal. In its final ruling of the term, the state Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of Capt. Russell Henry’s claims that he had been smeared by a report by investigative reporter Jim Taricani, later retracted, that named him as one of two people who ordered a parking-ticket blitz following the City Council finance committee’s rejection of the police contract in 2013.

www.providencejournal.com

