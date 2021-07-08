Lockdowns In Paris Made Its Decades-Long Crack Problem Visible

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. As Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm plans to lift lockdown in England later, he urges caution and a warning that we "must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS". Almost all legal restrictions on social contact are earmarked to be lifted on 19 July, after the original reopening date on 21 June was postponed. During a news conference later, Mr Johnson will outline the country's position based on the latest data, which Downing Street says suggests hospital admissions, serious illness and deaths from Covid will continue, but at a lower level than before the vaccination programme. Mr Johnson warns Covid cases, currently at about 30,000 a day, would continue to rise as society reopened but the delay in reopening allowed millions more to be vaccinated.